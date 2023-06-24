Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 69,413 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,413 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $90,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $506.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $518.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

