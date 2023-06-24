Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 111,521 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.48% of Waters worth $88,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $259.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day moving average of $307.99. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.