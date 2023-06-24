McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

