EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

