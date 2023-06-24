Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $325.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

