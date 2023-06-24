Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 249,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.