Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 1,375 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Seagate Technology by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $60.32 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

