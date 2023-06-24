Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $65.67 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

