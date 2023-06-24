Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $129.08 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.