Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

