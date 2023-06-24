Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 880 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in National Grid by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in National Grid by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in National Grid by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 104.03%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.72) to GBX 1,275 ($16.31) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,280 ($16.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

