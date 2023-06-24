Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $298.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.26. The company has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

