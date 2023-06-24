Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 170 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,757 shares of company stock worth $161,720,897 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

