Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 8,375 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.