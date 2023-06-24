Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IEFA opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

