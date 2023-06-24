Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

