Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 2,489 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 708,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 538,051 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.