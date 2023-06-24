Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Linde were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $370.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.