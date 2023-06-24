Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of HYT opened at $8.74 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

