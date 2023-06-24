Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

