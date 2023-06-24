Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

