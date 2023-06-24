Romano Brothers AND Company Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

