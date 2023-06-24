Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %
SJM opened at $150.32 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
