Romano Brothers AND Company Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company owned approximately 0.08% of PetIQ worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $432.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $18.42.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.69 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Articles

