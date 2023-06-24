Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

