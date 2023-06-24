Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $404.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.18.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

