Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7,516.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

