Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

