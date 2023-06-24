Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enovix were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 732,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enovix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.