1,100 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.