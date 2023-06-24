Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,594 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $453.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.38 and a 200 day moving average of $496.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

