Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $72,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.50 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

