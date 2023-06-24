Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $69,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 275.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTL opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

