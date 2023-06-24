Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

