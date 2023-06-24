Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4,444.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

TGT stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

