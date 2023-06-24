Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

