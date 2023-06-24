Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

MNST opened at $59.11 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.