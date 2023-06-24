Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $64,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Price Performance

PTLO stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

