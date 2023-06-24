Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 600 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,372,000 after buying an additional 947,742 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

CPT opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

