Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 6,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Farfetch by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,123,000 after acquiring an additional 562,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after buying an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,852,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 1,153,076 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

