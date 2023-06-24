Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $490,000.

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

