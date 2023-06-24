Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

