Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,484 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.