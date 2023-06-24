Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 131,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,209.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,973 shares of company stock worth $2,680,816 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PI stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.52 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $144.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.