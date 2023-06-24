Webster Bank N. A. Sells 255 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after buying an additional 273,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

