Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 120 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $138.89 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

