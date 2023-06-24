Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Trimmed by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

NYSE CMI opened at $232.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

