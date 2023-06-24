Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

Featured Articles

