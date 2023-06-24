Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $428.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.01. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

