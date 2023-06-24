Webster Bank N. A. Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

VUG stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

